Annapolis police to announce arrest in killing of Naval Academy mother

The Annapolis Police Department will announce at a Wednesday news conference an arrest in the June 29 killing of Michelle Cummings, a Naval Academy mom struck by a bullet near an Annapolis hotel.
Cummings, 57, was killed by at least one bullet while sitting at a patio area outside the Graduate Hotel in Annapolis early in the morning, police said. Cummings and her husband Leonard “Truck” Cummings, both of Houston, were visiting to drop off their son, Leonard “Trey” Cummings III, at the Naval Academy for Induction Day.
Officials have sought a suspect in Cummings’ shooting, offering $57,000 in reward money for information that would lead to an arrest in the case.
A call for the shooting on West Street came in around 12:21 a.m. for shots fired in the area of Pleasant Street. Cummings was not the intended target and was struck when a bullet passed over a brick wall at the edge of the property, police said.
The press conference will be attended by Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson, Mayor Gavin Buckley, leaders from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Fire, Tobacco and Explosives, and Naval Academy Superintendent Sean Buck.
Federal officials offered assistance in the investigation immediately after the shooting, adding $20,000 to the reward offer.
The total reward was bolstered by an additional $25,000 from several Naval Academy alumni who partnered with the Annapolis Police Foundation. The group asked to remain anonymous.
Cummings was described by her husband as someone who deeply cared for everyone she met.
Truck Cummings said words cannot convey the deep hurt, sadness and emptiness he now felt when he returned home in Houston to “a house that I no longer share with my beautiful wife of more than 25 years.”
“What’s worse is trying to console and explain to my two beautiful children Jordan and Trey about how this tragedy happened and why their mother was taken away from them,” Cummings said.
Michelle Cummings had joined a group of other Naval Academy mothers, the Motherhood of Brotherhood, and was “all in” for supporting her son’s athletic dreams.
Midshipman Fourth Class Trey Cummings attended the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Rhode Island and is a football prospect.
He attended Induction Day June 30, one day after his mother’s death, and was granted leave to mourn before returning for summer training, said Lt. Col. Todd McCarthy, plebe summer officer in charge.
A GoFundMe established by another Naval Academy mother to raise money for the family has raised more than $146,000 from 2,700 donations in two weeks.
The family announced a celebration of life services for Cummings a “beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt” will be held in Houston and Baton Rouge from July 15 to 17.
