Edgewater massage parlor employees charged after undercover police visit

Police charged two women with prostitution and licensing offenses following a sting operation last week at an Edgewater massage parlor where detectives say undercover officers were offered sexual favors.

An Anne Arundel County Police detective said in charging papers that Nian Chen, 54, of Annapolis, and Meifang Shi, of Flushing, New York, were not licensed by the state to provide massage therapy despite working at Oriental Massage on Solomons Island Road. In addition, the women were charged with misdemeanor offenses stemming from their attempts to provide undercover officers sexual gratification following their massages, according to court documents.

The county police’s vice unit was alerted by a “concerned citizen” who had seen “suspicious activity” at the spa, charging papers say, such as male customers parking “far away” at other businesses and walking a distance to a rear door, rather than the front.

After providing a massage, Nian, who is listed in business records as an owner of the parlor, offered to touch a male undercover officer’s genitals in exchange for extra money, county police Detective Bernard Adkins wrote in charging papers. She was charged with prostitution and practicing massage therapy without a license.

Without prompting, Meifang “attempted to perform a sex act” on another undercover officer after about 45 minutes of a massage, the charging papers say. She was charged with a fourth-degree sex offense, as well as practicing massage therapy without a license.

Following the operation, police spoke with the business’ employees and explained licensing was required, and that exchanging money for sexual acts is illegal, the charging papers say.

Nian and Meifang did not have attorneys listed in online court records. The massage parlor did not respond to calls for comment.

Several prostitution stings in recent years at Anne Arundel massage parlors have lead to New York residents being charged with misdemeanor offenses: in 2019, employees of Evergreen Massage and Escape Massage in Severna Park were charged with prostitution and licensing violations, as were employees of Glen Burnie Spa in Glen Burnie and Oriental Wellness Center in Linthicum in 2018. In those cases, all of the women charged were either granted short probationary sentences or had their cases shelved.

In another 2018 case stemming from an undercover operation at Blue Moon Wellness Center in Linthicum, Xiangdong Tang, a male Rosedale resident, was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five years suspended for profiting from prostitution. Sentencing Xiangdong in 2019, Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge Mark W. Crooks called Flushing, New York, where an employee of that spa was also a resident, a “cesspool of human trafficking.”