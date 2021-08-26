Pennsylvania man sentenced to three years in federal prison for scheme to defraud Linthicum hair care company of $2 million

Chonnathason Has, also known as Bora Has, must pay $2,478,069 in restitution to the unidentified company that makes personal products such as hair care, hair dye and lotions. Has and four other men created fake vendors the company hired in 2015 to dispose of various waste products stored at the company’s two warehouses in Maryland. The men controlling the “vendors” then charged the company more than $2.4 million for their services and split the money among themselves, but never did any work.