Anne Arundel police identify victims of triple shooting in Maryland City

Anne Arundel County police confirmed the identities of the three victims of a murder-suicide that transformed a quiet Maryland City neighborhood into a crime scene Monday night.
Upon officers’ arrival, they discovered three people, Ryan Lee Sr., his wife Ivania Margarita Lee and another man, Shawn Maurice Price, dead from gunshot wounds. Police found a child suffering from gunshot wounds as well and rushed the child to a nearby hospital. Police have since said that the child is out of surgery and in critical but stable condition.
Price, 57, of the 5500 block of Freddy Place in Welcome, Maryland, died by suicide.
In a release Tuesday morning, police said they investigated physical evidence and interviewed witnesses, who told them Price had dated a woman who lived in the Federalsburg South home where the shooting took place. The woman cut off contact with Price as he tried to renew their relationship, police said.
Price drove to the Federalsburg South home, entered the house and called for the woman, then shot the Lees and the young child, police said. Price then killed himself.
Police found a handgun near Price and wounds on his body consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform autopsies on the deceased to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
This story will be updated.