Federal agents seize 44 pounds of cocaine off cargo ship anchored near Annapolis

Federal authorities on Wednesday pulled 44 pounds of cocaine, a value of more than $1 million, from a 958-foot cargo ship that traveled from Rotterdam and anchored in the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis.
A team of agents from the DEA, U.S. Customers and Border Protection, Homeland Security, Coast Guard and the Maryland Natural Resources Police searched the bulk carrier Samjohn Solidarity Wednesday morning. They found 20 bricks of cocaine concealed inside the anchor locker. The bricks of white, powdery substance tested positive for cocaine.
There have been no arrests in the ongoing investigation.
“The U.S. Coast Guard and our robust network of law enforcement partners offer unique capabilities and personnel to combat illicit maritime activities,” Capt. Joseph Loring, commander of Sector Maryland-National Capital Region, said in a statement.
Customs and Border Protection seizes an average 3,677 pounds of drugs every day across the country, often at ports. Officers screen international travelers and cargo and search for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture and other illicit products, according to the agency.