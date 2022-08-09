17-year-old stabbed in fight near Marley Station Mall, police say

A 21-year-old Millersville man was jailed Monday evening after Anne Arundel County Police determined he stabbed a teenager in a fight near Marley Station Mall.

Police said in a news release that David Lawrence Knuckey fled on foot from the scene of the 8 p.m. stabbing, which had caused the 17-year-old victim to flee to a local hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Officers investigating the stabbing determined that Knuckey had been in an argument with a group of juveniles near the mall, and eventually produced a knife before stabbing the teen, according to the release.

According to charging papers, Knuckey told police he had been walking in the area and was attacked by a group of teens, one of whom drew a knife on him. When one of the teens tried to stab him, Knuckey “redirected the knife,” he told police. Officers said surveillance footage of the incident shows Knuckey “being the aggressor” during the incident. Police later found the knife in the woods.

Advertisement

Knuckey was arrested on first- and second-degree assault charges, as well as reckless endangerment. He is being held without bail at the Jennifer Road Detention Center and is being represented by the Office of the Public Defender.

The incident occurred just a few hours before an unrelated stabbing in Severn at about 11 p.m. Monday. There, a 30-year-old man told officers that he was approached by a male and female while walking in a field in the area of Van Bokkelen Elementary School and the Meade Village Community, according to a news release. One of them stabbed him, he told officers, sending him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been arrested in that case. Those with information are asked contact Western District detectives at (410) 222-8760 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.