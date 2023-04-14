Phoenix Academy principal, Morgan State lecturer arrested after pulling gun on university student, police say

The principal of the Phoenix Academy in Annapolis and a part-time lecturer at Morgan State University was arrested Wednesday after a college student accused him of pulling a gun and robbing her during a date, the Baltimore City Police Department said.

Charging documents describe an evening between a Morgan State student and Mark Steward Brown, 45, one of her instructors. Police said Brown and the student were having drinks at the Hazelwood Inn Monday in Baltimore before returning to her home in the Waltherson neighborhood.

It was their first date together, the student told authorities.

Once there, Brown accused her of taking his phone, police said, becoming increasingly agitated before drawing a handgun and grabbing her iPhone 13 as collateral. The student told officers she offered to help Brown find his phone but he refused and left. According to the charging documents, a neighbor saw Brown leave with a gun in his hand.

The student told police she tracked her phone on her laptop, where she received a message that the iPhone was found several blocks away. She reported no injuries and said Brown never pointed the gun at her.

Brown was identified through a Morgan State Police dispatcher, according to the charging documents, and arrested Wednesday at the Phoenix Academy, Anne Arundel County Police confirmed. He’s been charged with armed robbery, robbery, second-degree assault, theft and three firearm offenses.

After a hearing Friday, Brown is being held in a Baltimore City jail on a $10,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 9 in Baltimore City District Court.

Brown, a Howard County resident, has worked as a Maryland educator and administrator for years, including two roles in the Anne Arundel County Public School System. From 2008 to 2012, he served as an assistant principal at Arundel High School and became the principal of Phoenix Academy, an alternative education facility, in July 2020.

Bob Mosier, a spokesperson with the school system, confirmed Friday Brown is still employed with the county and that AACPS will reevaluate his status following “his release from his current incarcerated status.” On Thursday, the Phoenix Academy sent a notice to parents stating Brown “will be away from the school indefinitely” and announced assistant principal Phillip Elliott as acting principal.

In addition to his administrative role in Annapolis, Brown became a part-time education lecturer at Morgan State University, Maryland’s largest historically Black university, in January, according to spokesperson Larry Jones.

Jones told The Capital Morgan State is “aware of the situation” and conducting its own investigation into the matter. He said the university cannot comment on open, human resources investigations and did not state whether Brown was still employed there.