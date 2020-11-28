Anne Arundel police investigate delivery of 18 pounds of marijuana

Package delivery at home has become an everyday occurrence but when boxes containing carefully sealed bundles of marijuana started showing up at a house in Glen Burnie, the recipient called police.
Anne Arundel County police were called Wednesday afternoon to the 600 block of Ravenwood Drive in Glen Burnie after UPS delivered multiple packages.
The caller said that when the packages were opened, several heat-sealed plastic bags containing suspected marijuana were discovered.
The suspected marijuana was transported to the Northern District in Brooklyn Park, where officers weighed it, totaling up just over 18 pounds.
Police are investigating and asked anyone with information to call 410-222-6135.