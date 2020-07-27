Man stabbed at Arundel Mills Mall, Anne Arundel police say

A man was stabbed early Sunday morning outside of Arundel Mills Mall after punching another person during an argument, Anne Arundel County police said.
After punching the person during an argument, the man ran, police said. But the person followed him and stabbed him with some kind of weapon.
Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Circle after somebody reported a stabbing, police said.
The man was taken to a hospital with what police described as non life-threatening injuries.
Police said he did not cooperate with detectives and declined to disclose additional details.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives with the department’s Western District Station at 410-222-6155.
If a caller wishes to remain anonymous, they can do so by dialing the county’s Tip Line at 410-222-4700.