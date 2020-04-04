Man stabbed on Obery Court, Annapolis police say

A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed along Obery Court Friday afternoon, Annapolis police said.
Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the 100 block of Obery Court for reports of a stabbing, said Patti Norris, Annapolis police spokeswoman.
At the scene, officers found a man suffering from at least one stab wound, Norris said.
Norris said he was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with with information about the incident is encourage to call detectives at 410-260-1314. Callers can leave an anonymous tip if they dial Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.