xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Man stabbed on Obery Court, Annapolis police say

Alex Mann
By
Capital Gazette
Apr 04, 2020 12:14 PM

A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed along Obery Court Friday afternoon, Annapolis police said.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the 100 block of Obery Court for reports of a stabbing, said Patti Norris, Annapolis police spokeswoman.

Advertisement

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from at least one stab wound, Norris said.

Norris said he was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with with information about the incident is encourage to call detectives at 410-260-1314. Callers can leave an anonymous tip if they dial Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Advertisement

Latest Crime

Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement