xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Annapolis man arrested after alleged Severn robbery, police say

Alex Mann
By
Capital Gazette
Mar 20, 2020 11:20 AM

An Annapolis man was arrested after police said he was among a group of assailants Thursday night who robbed a man at gunpoint in Severn.

Raheem Deron Allsup, 27, has been charged with one count of robbery. He was ordered held without bond on Friday and does not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Advertisement
Arrested: Raheem Deron Allsup - DOB: 2-22-93, 200 block of Garden Gate Lane, Annapolis, Maryland. Charges: Robbery. On March 19, 2020 at 9:30 p.m. officers responded for an assault in progress in the 8100 block of Meade Village Road in Severn. Upon arrival officers learned a 27 year old male was approached by four or five black males. One of the males displayed a handgun, struck the victim in the face and removed an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency from the victim. Officers searched the area and located the suspect who robbed him.
Arrested: Raheem Deron Allsup - DOB: 2-22-93, 200 block of Garden Gate Lane, Annapolis, Maryland. Charges: Robbery. On March 19, 2020 at 9:30 p.m. officers responded for an assault in progress in the 8100 block of Meade Village Road in Severn. Upon arrival officers learned a 27 year old male was approached by four or five black males. One of the males displayed a handgun, struck the victim in the face and removed an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency from the victim. Officers searched the area and located the suspect who robbed him.(Anne Arundel County Police)

Anne Arundel County police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of Meade Village Road. They encountered a 27-year-old man who told them he was attacked by a group, police said.

The man told officers four or five black males approached him, with one brandishing a handgun and striking the man in the face, police said. Paramedics took the man to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said an unknown amount of cash was stolen from the 27-year-old.

Officers canvassed the area and found Allsup, taking him into custody.

The department encourages anybody with information to contact detectives with the Western District Station at 410-222-6155.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement