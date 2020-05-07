Man with Florida warrant claims to have coronavirus, coughs at Anne Arundel police

When Anne Arundel County police officers tried to take a man with an active Florida arrest warrant into custody Thursday, the 29-year-old allegedly claimed to have coronavirus and coughed in an officer’s face.
Jerry Vincent Pippin, who has addresses listed in Glen Burnie and Fort Myers, Florida, in court records, has been charged with failing to comply Gov. Larry Hogan’s emergency orders designed to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the contagious respiratory virus.
He is at least the second person to be charged in Anne Arundel County this week with violating Hogan’s mandates. As of Monday, police said they responded to 713 calls for potential executive order violations, 507 of which turned out to not constitute violations and 200 of which required warnings. Six people arrested by the police department have been charged with violating the orders.
The Republican governor has instituted a number of restrictions on residents to mitigate the effects of the virus, which as of Thursday morning claimed the lives of at least 1,401 Marylanders and infected more than 29,000 others.
Pippin was also charged with misdemeanor assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, taking on a fraudulent identity and tampering with physical evidence of a crime, online court records show.
He does not have an attorney and is being held without bond. County police said Thursday he has an extraditable warrant from Florida, meaning he could be taken to the Sunshine State to face prosecution for other allegations.
Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, county police spokeswoman, said she did not know what the Florida warrant was for.
Officers responded around 10 p.m. Thursday to the Red Roof Inn on Riva Road in Annapolis for reports of trespassing. Police said hotel staff told officers about a person sitting in a car.
The vehicle was stopped by officers, who learned of Pippin’s outstanding warrant from Florida, according to police. Davis said Pippin gave officers a false name at first.
Pippin allegedly became verbally combative, claimed he had the coronavirus and coughed in an officer’s face. Police arrested him on the warrant and charged him with the other offenses.
Despite coughing in an officer’s face, Pippin was not charged with attempting to spread the coronavirus, like at least three others have been since the coronavirus pandemic emerged in Maryland March 5, when the state reported its first confirmed case.