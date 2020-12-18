Man in critical condition after shot multiple times in Madison Street apartment

A man was sent to John Hopkins Shock Trauma in critical condition after he was shot four time in the upper torso Thursday evening, Annapolis police say.
The man was inside an apartment with multiple people on the 1100 block of Madison Street when he was shot. Officers responded around 6 p.m. and called for an airlift to the Baltimore hospital. The man was in surgery as of 12 a.m.
No arrests have been made as of 9:30 a.m. Friday. Annapolis police say they have a good lead on a suspect and hope to make an arrest Friday.
This story will be updated.