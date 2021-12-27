Bullet damages window, wall of Lothian home, Anne Arundel County police say

Anne Arundel County police are investigating a shooting Thursday after homeowners reported a bullet penetrated a window and lodged into a wall in their Lothian home.
Officers arrived around 1:50 p.m. to a house in the 1000 block of Upper Pindell Road where a woman told police she and another resident heard several gunshots fired outside the house about an hour earlier. The residents said a projectile had broken through a window and lodged in an interior wall. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
Southern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960 or the county police tip line at 410-222-4700.