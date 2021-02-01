Anne Arundel County police: Man shot outside house gathering in Lothian Sunday morning

A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the lower body around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in the 5800 block of Independent Lane in Lothian, Anne Arundel County police said. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers canvassed the area and located several bullet holes in a vehicle outside the house where the shooting occurred. There were also bullet holes in the exterior of the house. Police said the shooting occurred when a gathering at the residence was coming to an end.
There were witnesses at the scene when the shooting occurred. There have been no arrests as of Monday.
Southern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call our Tip Line at 410-222-4700.