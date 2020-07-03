Confederate statue at Lothian church torn down, vandalized, Anne Arundel police say

A confederate statue at a Lothian church was torn down overnight and vandalized with red spray paint, Anne Arundel County police said Friday.
The statue at Mt. Calvary Methodist Church at 812 Mount Zion Marlboro Road was pulled off its concrete perch and spray-painted red, according to photos provided by police. The statue was vandalized last month and church leadership said a discussion would take place about removing the monument.
Rector R.H. Tregenza, of the church, declined to comment.
In the most recent incident, “racist” was written in red paint on the concrete perch, which featured a descriptive plaque. The statue of Private Benjamin Welch Owens is privately owned by the Mt. Calvary Methodist Church.
Owens served in a Confederate Maryland artillery unit during the Civil War. Confederate statues across the country are coming down following a Minneapolis police officer placing his knee on the neck of George Floyd for 9 minutes and killing him.
Police said the statue was last seen undamaged at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday.
Detectives with the department’s Southern District Station are investigating the incident. Police encourage anyone with information to call detectives at 410-222-1960 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, dial the county’s Tip Line at 410-222-4700.