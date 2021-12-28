Man charged with assault after pointing gun at couple during fight over parking space at Lothian campground, police say

A Lothian man was arrested Monday after allegedly pointing a handgun at a man he punched in the face during a fight over a parking space, Anne Arundel County police said.
Police charged Walter Stephen Starke, 69, with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and firearm offenses. Starke is being held without bond Tuesday and did not have an attorney listed in online court records.
Officers arrived around 5:30 p.m. to the Adventure Bound Campground at 5381 Sands Road in Lothian for a reported assault.
A 54-year-old man told police he was “engaged in a dispute” over a parking space with a neighboring trailer occupant. Starke, who lives at the campground, according to online court records, punched the man in the face when the dispute escalated, police said.
Both men then returned to their respective trailers, police said. The man and a 59-year-old woman told police they exited their trailer sometime later and saw Starke pointing a handgun toward them. They went back inside their trailer and called the police.
Officers arrested Starke and seized a 9mm Springfield Armory XD handgun.