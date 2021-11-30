Anne Arundel County police charge woman with armed robbery of Little Caesars Pizza in Brooklyn Park

Anne Arundel County police have arrested a woman, who they believe stole a 2004 Acura TL on Nov. 21, in relation to an armed robbery of a Little Caesars Pizza in Brooklyn Park on Sunday.
Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to 5636 Ritchie Highway where witnesses told police a woman entered the pizza store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The woman then fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.
Officers were unable to locate the woman, later identified as 23-year-old Katherine Cinnamon Muldrow, of Severn, after the pizza shop robbery on Sunday. Detectives then identified and arrested Muldrow on Monday after conducting a traffic stop around 4:30 p.m. on Teague Road in Hanover. Police pulled Muldrow over, who was driving a silver Honda Accord, and found a loaded 9mm Sarsilmaz SAR 9 handgun that police believe was used in the Little Caesars Pizza robbery.
Police also identified Muldrow as the woman who stole a silver 2004 Acura TL on Nov. 21. A 21-year-old man reported the car stolen after he met with a woman in Brooklyn Park to sell her the car. After taking the Acura for a test drive, the man told police the woman displayed a handgun, told him to step away from the car and fled southbound on Belle Grove Road.
Police have charged Muldrow with armed carjacking, armed robbery, assault and several firearm offenses. She is being held without bond Tuesday. Muldrow did not have an attorney listed in court records Tuesday.