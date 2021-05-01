Anne Arundel police searching for suspect in Linthicum sexual assault

Anne Arundel County police are searching for a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman in Linthicum.
Police responded to the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway around 10 p.m. Wednesday and found the victim, an adult female, who said she was sexually assaulted by the suspect described as a dark-skinned man, aged 25 to 30, with a medium build, short hair and a goatee, police said.
The victim told police the suspect was armed with a knife and pulled her behind a set of dumpsters in the parking lot where he sexually assaulted her. The man then stole the victim’s personal belongings before fleeing the area in his car.
The victim had arranged a ride with the suspect from the 800 block of Elkridge Landing Road, police said. The suspect drove the victim to the scene of the assault and after driving around a parking lot, stopped by a set of dumpsters and pulled the woman from the car, police said.
A witness observed the suspect pulling the victim from the car and went to a nearby hotel to have a hotel employee call 911.
Officers who arrived on scene were unable to locate the suspect’s vehicle, a dark-colored Hyundai sedan, police said.
The suspect was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, dark pants and sweatshirt and tennis shoes.
Detectives are seeking additional witnesses both at the pick-up location and the scene of the assault.
Anyone with information should call the Anne Arundel County Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.