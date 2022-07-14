Linthicum woman receives 18-year sentence for deadly assault on mother

A Linthicum woman who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for mortally wounding her elderly mother was sentenced Tuesday to serve 18 years in prison.

Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Stacy McCormack issued a 40-year sentence, suspended down to 18 years, to Kimberly Lynn Windsor, 47, who pleaded guilty to the murder charge in April. During the Tuesday afternoon sentencing hearing, McCormack ordered Windsor to serve five years of probation following her release from prison.

Windsor was charged with murderin October 2020 after the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her mother’s death a homicide, determining in an autopsy that she died of cardiovascular disease complicated by an assault days prior to her death in May.

Police responded to Carol Windsor’s Linthicum home on May 19, 2020. The 74-year-old said she was having trouble breathing and was bleeding from her right hand after her daughter had hit and kicked her, thrown a clock at her head and ran her over with a wheelchair.

Kimberly Windsor was present at the scene, and police said she tried to assault police and fire department personnel. She was initially charged with three counts of second-degree assault, which were later dropped.

After Windsor’s plea hearing in April, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess called the case “heartbreaking” and the assault “vicious,” saying in a statement that Windsor had assaulted her mother because she “wouldn’t go to the store for her.”

Windsor was represented by the Office of the Public Defender. She is being held in the Jennifer Road Detention Center before eventually being transferred to a state prison facility.