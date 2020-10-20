Linthicum woman’s mother died after the two got into a fight. Five months later, Anne Arundel police charge the daughter with homicide.

On May 19, police responded to the 1100 block of Winterson Road in Linthicum for reports of an assault. Carol Windsor, 74, told officers she had been assaulted by her daughter, Kimberly Windsor, who threw a clock at her head, pulled her out of her wheelchair, and then ran her over a wheelchair, hit and kicked her, police said. Windsor died of her injuries five days later with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruling the death a homicide and cause as cardiovascular disease complicated by the assault.