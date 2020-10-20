Linthicum woman’s mother died after the two got into a fight. Five months later, Anne Arundel police charge the daughter with homicide.

Anne Arundel police announced Tuesday homicide charges and an arrest warrant for a Linthicum woman about five months after her mother died following a fight between the two.
On May 19, police responded to the 1100 block of Winterson Road in Linthicum for reports of an assault. Carol Windsor, 74, told officers she had been assaulted by her daughter, Kimberly Windsor, who threw a clock at her head, pulled her out of her wheelchair, and then ran her over a wheelchair, hit and kicked her, police said. Windsor died of her injuries five days later with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruling the death a homicide and cause as cardiovascular disease complicated by the assault.
Kimberly Lynn Windsor, 46, has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and first-degree assault. The younger Windsor is currently incarcerated at an out of county facility and will be extradited back to Anne Arundel County to be formally charged, police said Tuesday.
Police visited the 1100 block of Winterson Road in May after someone speaking to Carol Windsor on the phone heard a struggle. The elder Windsor told police after the fight that she was having trouble breathing and was bleeding from her right hand. She was transported to a local hospital and died on May 24.
Kimberly Windsor, who was present when police arrived, was taken into custody after attempting to assault police and fire department personnel. She was initially charged with three counts of second-degree assault. Following the medical examiner’s determination, Anne Arundel County Police added additional charges Tuesday of second-degree murder, manslaughter and upgraded the assault charges to the first degree. Police said the medical examiner made the ruling in September, hence the delay in charges, said Marc Limansky, Anne Arundel police spokesman.
This is the 14th homicide in Anne Arundel County this year. At about the same time last year, there were 13 homicides, police said.
Anne Arundel County Police are still investigating the case and urge anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.