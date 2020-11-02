Shell gas station in Linthicum Heights robbed, Anne Arundel County Police say

A man entered a Shell gas station on Nursery Road in Linthicum Heights around 11:25 p.m. Saturday and robbed the cashier at gunpoint, Anne Arundel County Police said.
The clerk told officers the suspect had a handgun and demanded cash from the register before fleeing the scene. Officers were unable to locate the suspect after searching the area, police said. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-4720.