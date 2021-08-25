Anne Arundel County police: Severn man who fatally hit motorcyclist and fled scene arrested Tuesday

Anne Arundel County police arrested a Severn man charged with negligent driving for hitting a motorcyclist with his car and fleeing the scene Saturday night. The motorcyclist died at the hospital two days later.
Kadem Matthew Hodge, a 38-year-old from Baltimore, was pronounced dead at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center from injuries he sustained in the crash. Ronald Clark Jr. was driving a Nissan SUV and allegedly cut off Hodge’s Harley Davidson motorcycle, causing the crash, police said. Clark then fled the area on foot and evaded police until Tuesday.
Clark Jr., 30, is charged with a host of traffic offenses, including negligent driving, reckless driving and failure of a driver involved in an accident involving bodily injury to remain at the scene.
Police said their preliminary investigation found that the Nissan SUV was traveling north on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard when it turned left onto Grove Ridge Court, putting the SUV directly in the path of Hodge’s 2007 Harley Davidson. The motorcycle crashed into the SUV, throwing Hodge off of it, police said.
Three passengers were in the Nissan Clark was driving, according to police. Online court records show no charges stemming from the collision pending against the passengers, who remained at the scene.