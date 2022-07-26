Baltimore man killed after I-695 exit crash in Linthicum

A 90-year-old man from Baltimore suffered fatal injuries in a Monday afternoon crash on Hammonds Ferry Road, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Police said in a news release that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra operated by Earl Cleaveland Phillips jumped a concrete median and ran a red light when exiting I-695 at about 1 p.m. Monday.

The vehicle continued into the intersection on Hammonds Ferry Road, where it was struck by a 2004 Mercedes ML350 operated by Kathryn Lee Morgan, 55, of Baltimore, police said.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department officials declared Phillips deceased at the scene, police said. Morgan was not injured.

The county police department’s traffic safety section is investigating the crash.