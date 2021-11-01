Police search for suspect who robbed Linthicum Royal Farms with gun

Anne Arundel County police are searching for man who used a handgun to rob a Royal Farms convenience store in Linthicum Sunday morning.
Police responded around 6:30 a.m. Sunday to 400 South Camp Meade Road, where a clerk told police a man entered the store with a duffle bag and removed items from shelves to place in the bag, police said. The clerk told police he confronted the man and tried to stop him but was assaulted. The man then displayed a handgun and continued to steal items, police said.
The man then fled with a bag full of merchandise. Robbery detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-4720. People who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 410-222-4700.