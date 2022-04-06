Pennsylvania man found not guilty in Severn stabbing trial

After a six day trial, an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court jury found a 27-year-old Pennsylvania man not guilty on all counts Friday in the stabbing death last Aug. 28 of an Odenton resident found slain in Severn.

Dominique Rashad Lewis had been accused of first-degree murder and a weapons offense after 35-year-old Eddie Dawson Jr., of Odenton, was found unresponsive last summer in the roadway of Periwinkle Way in Severn, where he was later declared dead. Police said Lewis had stabbed Dawson, who was there to confront an ex-girlfriend, the mother of a child fathered by Lewis.

Lewis’ defense attorney, Peter O’Neill, said he presented evidence that Dawson had been repeatedly “harassing the family” throughout the night, while he was under a court order to stay away from the home.

Lewis “was left with no choice but to protect” himself and the household, and the two men ended up “in a fight for their lives” which led to Dawson being stabbed, O’Neill said.

Prosecutors argued that Lewis had provoked the struggle, while Dawson was outside the home that night.

Tia Lewis, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office said evidence presented showed Dawson “was on his cellphone, walking away and on a public street when the defendant attacked him with a sword.”

“That’s just totally factually inaccurate,” O’Neill said. “The jury just didn’t buy that.”

O’Neill He noted that his client testified that Dawson had threatened to “shoot up the house” while he was there that night and said it again while on the phone outside the home. Lewis testified at the trial that he was defending his family after the threat, according to his lawyer.

“The jury believed Mr. Lewis,” O’Neill said.

The Glen Burnie defense lawyer said the verdict “embodies the fact that people in this county still believe in the right to self-defense” as well as the defense of others.

Prosecutors maintain that the case was not an issue of defense.

The State’s Attorney’s Office “did and still does not believe that this was an issue of self-defense or defense of others,” Tia Lewis said, affirming that the office “will continue to prosecute cases where citizens are senselessly killed.”