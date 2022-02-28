Annapolis man jailed after police say he shot another man in American Legion spat

An Annapolis man was ordered to remain in jail Monday after police accused him of shooting at another man outside of an American Legion lodge this weekend.
A prosecutor told Anne Arundel County District Judge John P. McKenna that police found bullets “in various cars” outside the American Legion Cook-Pinkney Post 141 on Forest Drive while investigating the Friday night incident, saying that Keith Lamont Taylor, Jr., 34, was “spraying bullets” outside when one struck his alleged target, Iarone Leon Sellman Sr., 43, sending him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police wrote in charging papers that they were dispatched to a shooting complaint at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, and later identified Taylor as a suspect while watching camera footage from the post, where they said Sellman got into a physical altercation with Taylor and began to run after Taylor brandished a handgun, which he began to fire multiple times.
Taylor was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and various firearms offenses.
At Taylor’s bail review on Monday, his lawyer, Kathleen Kirchner, told the judge the incident was “counter to how everybody knows Mr. Taylor,” noting she had received messages over the weekend from Taylor’s family and co-workers, who she said expressed “shock” at the allegations.
Taylor is employed with the State Highway Administration, his lawyer said, vying for his release to return to work.
“He’s not a violent person,” Jerry Graves, who attended the hearing alongside Taylor’s other family members, told the judge, saying that Taylor “didn’t shoot for nothing, somebody did something to him.”
McKenna ordered for Taylor to remain in jail, calling him an “extreme” risk to public safety.
“Who brings a handgun to an American Legion lodge? I don’t understand it,” McKenna said.