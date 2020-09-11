‘Your family is destroyed over $10 of heroin’: Anne Arundel woman guilty in infant grandson’s overdose death

An Anne Arundel County woman took her teen daughter and 9-month-old grandson with her to Baltimore in search of heroin last summer. They paid $20 for four clear capsules.
When they returned home to their Stoney Beach neighborhood, the woman and her daughter made a distressing discovery: One capsule was missing. Baby Niyear had swallowed it. The infant died the next day, becoming the county’s youngest known fatality attributable to a potent mix of opioids.
The infant’s death on July 27, 2019, was ruled a homicide. Laurie Ann Taylor, 44, and her then 17-year-old daughter — the baby’s mother — were indicted on child abuse and manslaughter charges.
Heroin tore the family apart.
Taylor pleaded guilty Friday to manslaughter for purchasing the drugs that killed the baby and child abuse for providing heroin to her teen daughter.
Circuit Court Judge William Mulford sentenced her to 10 years in prison for the manslaughter charge and suspended a 15-year sentence for child abuse, after prosecutors and Taylor’s defense attorney agreed on the plea and the sentence. Mulford tacked on five years of supervised probation. If Taylor violates those terms, she could be forced to serve up to 15 years in jail.
Taylor’s defense attorney, John McKenna, said she got addicted to pain pills after a back injury and eventually turned to heroin.
She wanted to plead guilty from the very beginning and, as the only adult, accepted responsibility for what happened to her daughter and grandson, McKenna said. “She’s a good person who loved her grandson.”
“It’s just not enough to hide behind an addiction,” Mulford said.
He recited the facts of the family’s tragic reality. He said because of Taylor’s substance abuse, her daughter became addicted and ended up incarcerated in a juvenile facility on similar charges, where she gave birth to another baby, and her infant nephew is dead.
“Your family is destroyed over $10 of heroin,” Mulford concluded.
Assistant State’s Attorney Anastasia Prigge acknowledged Taylor’s addiction, but said prosecutors were frustrated that she didn’t seek help and that the “family continued to make incredibly poor decisions and Niyear paid the price.”
Charges against the baby’s mother, who is now 18, were waived to juvenile court in August.
A woman who said she was one of Taylor’s daughters, but declined to spell her name for a reporter, told Mulford how the drugs tore her family apart.
“Drug addiction is a monster. It takes and it takes until there’s nothing left," the woman said. “It took my mother, it took my sister and worst of all it took my nephew.”
She said Taylor raised her well. “She’s caring, she’s loving ... this doesn’t define who she is. It doesn’t define who [the baby’s mother] is."
Anne Arundel County police arrested the mother and daughter in December, capping off a months-long investigation into the infant’s death.
The probe began when police and paramedics responded around 9:30 a.m. July 27, 2019, to Taylor’s residence on Chesapeake Drive after Taylor and her daughter called 911 about a baby in distress. Niyear was taken by ambulance to Baltimore Washington Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead the same day. Homicide detectives returned to the residence.
Taylor and her daughter told investigators the baby was wheezing before falling asleep earlier that morning and was unresponsive when his mother awoke hours later. She called for help about 15 minutes later. A subsequent autopsy changed the course of the investigation.
Medical examiners found heroin, morphine, fentanyl and one of its deadly derivatives in the baby’s blood, liver and stomach, and determined he died of intoxication. The autopsy’s finding drove detectives back to Chesapeake Drive equipped with a search warrant. The true story unfolded.
When detectives told Taylor about the autopsy, investigators said her eyes darted toward her then 17-year-old daughter, who blurted out: “I watched him. I had my eye on him the whole time.”
The search revealed empty gel capsules with heroin and fentanyl residue strewn about every room in the house. Even, police said, in Niyear’s diaper bag.
“Over 100 capsules were collected,” Prigge said.
Mother and daughter also divulged to detectives that they looked all over the house, even flipping furniture, for the missing capsule and wondered whether Niyear had swallowed it. The women left the baby in the care of a family member as they went back to Baltimore to replace the lost drugs — they did this so they would be able to care for the baby the next day as opposed to being sick from withdrawal, Prigge said. The family member told police the baby cried, screamed and wheezed.
When Taylor and her teen daughter returned, police said the women questioned taking Niyear to the hospital, but chose to “wait and see.”
Eventually, Niyear dozed off. Taylor, too, shortly thereafter. She and her daughter decided the teen would watch the baby all night. But soon they were all asleep.
By the time anyone woke up, it was too late for the baby boy.