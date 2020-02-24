A man was stabbed after he tried to intervene in a fight between five or six juveniles early Monday, Anne Arundel County police said.
Police responded to the Laurel Regional Hospital around 12:10 a.m. Monday for a report of a stabbing in the area of Walmart and Sam’s Club on the 3500 block of Russett Green East in Laurel.
The victim, a 47-year-old male, observed the fight around 9 a.m. and was stabbed in the lower abdomen by one of the juveniles when he tried to intervene.
The juveniles, age 12 to 14, then fled and the victim drove himself to the hospital.
Western District Detectives are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6155.