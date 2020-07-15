Anne Arundel County police investigating robbery at Laurel Royal Farms

Anne Arundel County police are investigating a robbery reported at a Royal Farms in Laurel early Wednesday.
After an officer stopped to check on the business on Laurel Fort Meade Road around 2:40 a.m., a store employee said the gas station had been robbed about 20 minutes before, police said.
The store clerk told police a suspect had entered the business, shown the clerk a handgun in his waistband before going behind the counter and stealing store merchandise.
The suspect then fled on foot, police said.
The Anne Arundel County police Commercial and Bank Robbery Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information should call 410-222-4720 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.