Prince George’s police cruiser damaged during Laurel car meet up

A Prince George’s County Police Department cruiser was damaged Saturday night as an officer attempted to break up a crowd at a car meet up in Laurel, officials say.

No arrests were made following the incident, where a “large group encircled” the officer’s vehicle and “began to kick and vandalize it,” according to a news release from the Prince George’s police. Officials are seeking the identities of several suspects who could faces criminal charges.

The officer had arrived at the car meet at about 11:35 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Chevy Chase Drive and Sweitzer lane, where there were about 100 vehicles and a group of spectators, according to the release. Police do not know when the gathering started, a spokesperson said, but the officer involved was the first on the scene

A group began attacking the cruiser after the officer activated his lights and sirens to disperse the crowd, according to police. The police car collected several dents, mostly “superficial damage,” according to Prince George’s Police Cpl. Johnson, a spokesperson for the department. She said the vehicle will be operational after a few repairs.

A video on social media shows people kicking and sitting on the police vehicle as it moves through the crowd.

“The behavior toward our officer on Saturday was criminal,” Prince George’s Police Chief Malik Aziz said in a statement. “Attacking a cruiser should not be a source of entertainment for anyone. We take this seriously and we know the community does too.”

Those with information are asked to call detectives at 301-937-0910. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or visit www.pgcrimesolvers.com.