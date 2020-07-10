Increase in indecent exposure cases in Laurel related to drug activity, Anne Arundel police say

Anne Arundel County police have issued a warning for Laurel residents to be vigilant of anyone who exhibits odd or aggressive behavior because of a spike in reports of indecent exposure along the 198 corridor which are believed to be related to an influx of PCP use in the area.
Narcotics detectives stationed in the area have been following up on complaints of recent drug activity, and on Tuesday made three arrests while monitoring a hotel room in the 3300 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road.
Police said the arrests were related to the possession of Phencyclidine, which is more commonly known as PCP, a psychoactive drug that was once used as an anesthetic, according to the American Addiction Centers.
Detectives watched one man in quick succession walk into and out of a room at the Travel Lodge, before scurrying across the highway, according to police. When the investigators approached him, he allegedly drew something from his pocked and discarded it on the ground.
Police said the object was a bottle that contained what they believe to be PCP. When detectives searched the hotel room with the warrant, they found more PCP and a stash of nearly 300 grams of drugs, which have been sent to a lab for identification. Nearby was $10,000 cash. Two people more people were arrested on felony drug distribution charges, according to police.
Now police said the Western District Police Station has been for weeks receiving complaints about drug dealing in the same area.
They also said members of the Russett community have described seeing unclothed people, some of whom displayed “unusually aggressive, anxious and perceived delusional behaviors.”
Police said detectives believe the boom in reports of concerning behavior is tied to an influx of PCP into the neighborhood.
The department asks that anyone in the community who witnesses someone acting strangely, like being naked in public or being exceptionally aggressive, to call 911 promptly to report the behavior.
According to the American Addition Centers, the following could be indicative of someone on PCP:
- Profuse sweating
- Uncontrolled eye movement
- Rigid muscles
- A staring gaze
- Flushed skin
- Balance issues and lack of body control
- Difficulty speaking
- Seemingly unusual strength
While county police say they want to keep people safe, they also recognize the heightened drug use as a mental health issue.
They encourage citizens who know someone who is struggling with substance abuse to walking into any of the county’s Safe Stations, which are set up at all 31 Fire Stations.
Police also urge residents to utilize the county’s Crisis Warmline by calling 410-768-5522. It’s available at all times.