Laurel police officer shot, injured during suspect’s arrest

A Laurel Police Department officer was injured by gunfire Wednesday morning while police were trying to arrest a suspect in connection with an attempted murder case, the agency said in a news release.

The officer, who police did not identify on Wednesday, was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries after being shot, according to the police department.

Police had been near the 100 block of Bryan Court at about 6 a.m. serving an arrest and search warrant for a 23-year-old man in connection with an attempted murder case, the release said.

The man had begun shooting when the police department’s Emergency Response Team had arrived on the scene and announced its presence, police said, adding that he was taken into police custody, and there was no danger to the public.

Police planned to hold a news conference on the incident Wednesday afternoon in Laurel.

Laurel Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and encourage those with information, or those who may have witnessed the events, to please contact the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092. Anonymous tips can also be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.