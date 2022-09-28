Anne Arundel police investigating body found in burned out car in Laurel

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a suspicious death in Laurel after human remains were discovered in the back of a burned-out car.

Police and firefighters from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded around midnight Tuesday to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail in Laurel for reports of a car fire. The vehicle was located 100 yards off the roadway engulfed in flames when officers and firefighters arrived, according to a police news release.

After the fire was put out, investigators located charred human remains in the back seat, police said.

The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, and the cause and manner of death is pending an autopsy, police said.

Anne Arundel County Police Homicide detectives are investigating and ask anyone with any information to call 410-222-4700.