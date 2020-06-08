Six displaced after arson in Laurel, Anne Arundel fire officials say

An intentionally ignited fire scorched two cars, spread to a garage and damaged a home in Laurel on Sunday morning, displacing six residents, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.
Fire investigators have determined that somebody set ablaze the cars, which were in the driveway in front of the house in the 8000 block of Moss Bank Drive, early Sunday morning, said Capt. Russ Davies, fire department spokesperson. The fire spread to the overhead garage doors and ceiling.
Davies said firefighters quelled the fire before it spread to the living area of the home. “However, the home was severely damaged and (is) uninhabitable.”
The blaze caused an estimated $135,000 in damage, Davies said. Two of the cars — a 2016 Hyundai Tuscon and a 2014 Honda Civic — were destroyed. A third vehicle was damaged.
Firefighters responded around 4:45 a.m. to the residence in Laurel after neighbors called to say there was a car burning in the driveway, Davies said. The first firefighters on scene described two vehicles on fire and flames extending to the garage.
Almost 30 firefighters descended on the scene and controlled the fire in about 20 minutes. Davies said firefighters from departments in Fort Meade, Prince George’s County and Howard County helped control the blaze.
Davies said the home was equipped with smoke alarms and that they worked, though only after the residents had escaped.
No firefighters or residents were injured, he said.
Investigators with the department’s Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit preliminarily deemed the fire an arson, Davies said. Anybody with information is encouraged to contact investigators by calling 410-222-TIPS or by filling out an online form. A person can remain anonymous by either means of sharing information.