Laurel police charge 18-year-old with armed carjacking, still looking for second suspect

Laurel police arrested an 18-year-old man on Monday about an hour after they say he threatened another man with a handgun before stealing his cellphone and vehicle, the department said Thursday.
Laurel police arrived around 2:26 a.m. Monday to the 14800 block of Belle Ami Drive for a report of an armed carjacking. A man sitting in his vehicle parked near his home told police another vehicle parked behind him. One of two occupants of the vehicle got out, approached the man’s vehicle, displayed a handgun and threatened to shoot him, police said.
The suspect then took the man’s cellphone and fled in the man’s 2016 Honda Accord, police said. The other unidentified vehicle, occupied by the second suspect, also fled.
Laurel detectives located the stolen car in the area of Sweetbay Lane. Anne Arundel County police arrived at the area around 3:30 a.m. and identified Jedidiah Ogboi Gibson, who was the only occupant in the Honda at the time, before taking him into custody.
Laurel police charged Gibson, of Laurel, with armed carjacking and vehicle theft. His charges were not available in online court records. A man filed for second-degree assault charges against Gibson on Monday, online court records show.
Gibson was processed at the Laurel Police Department and was found to have an active failure to appear warrant through Montgomery County for fourth-degree burglary and a handgun offense. Police then transported Gibson to the department of corrections in Upper Marlboro.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092; anonymous tips can be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.