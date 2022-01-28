Anne Arundel County police investigating after armed robbery at Laurel store

Anne Arundel County police are investigating after they say a man robbed a store in Laurel at gunpoint Thursday evening.
Officers arrived around 6:30 p.m. to a Metro PCS store at 3533 Laurel-Fort Meade Road where an employee told police a man entered the store, forced the employee to a back room at gunpoint and demanded money and merchandise.
The employee complied, police said, and the man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. No injuries were reported.
Robbery detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-4720. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County police tip line at 410-222-4700.