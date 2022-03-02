Stevensville man spent more than $170k of lacrosse club funds on vacations, personal expenses, Anne Arundel police say

Anne Arundel County police detectives filed charges against a former director of a youth lacrosse club, saying he spent more than $170,000 of club funds on vacations, car payments and other personal expenses over an 18-month period.
The irregularities in the Peninsula Lacrosse Club’s ledger were shown to investigators last June by the organization’s treasurer, Tim Berquist, who told police that the group’s co-director, Ricky Schwartzberg, 52, did not have access to the club’s finances but likely was able to use a reimbursement check to set up three PayPal accounts drawing from the club’s funds, detectives wrote in charging papers.
Schwartzberg, who lives in Stevensville, “maintains his innocence” and is “looking forward to” addressing the matter at trial, his lawyer, Peter O’Neill, said.
Berquist did not return calls for comment.
The charging documents say transactions spanned an 18-month period from 2019 to 2021 and totaled $171,920. Records from PayPal showed that club funds were allegedly used on car payments, an online dating service, weight loss supplements, hotels, airlines, transactions with family members and other personal expenses, according to court documents.
Schwartzberg, who formerly coached the boys’ varsity lacrosse team at Archbishop Spalding High School and held a coaching position at Severn School, was charged in January with felony theft, as well as misdemeanor fraud and embezzlement.
Schwartzberg is no longer listed on Peninsula Lacrosse Club’s website as being associated with the organization. Berquist is listed as the club’s treasurer and co-director.
No court date has been scheduled for the case yet.