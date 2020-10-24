Testimony of Pasadena homeowner, friend provide detailed account of fatal shooting. Prosecutors question his story.

The hum of Jeffrey Dickinson’s motor scooter grew louder.
Halfway down the driveway in Pasadena stood Gregory Korwek, now embroiled in the dispute of two other men. Breathing heavily, he shouted. “Get the f*** off my property! You’re not welcome here!”
Once faint, the small engine roared over Justin Fiorenza’s phone. Then, it cut off.
Dickinson ditched the red scooter 18 inches from the garage threshold, as Korwek retreated into the clutter.
“What is that, a pellet gun?” yelled Dickinson, enraged. “Give me that gun, b****.”
Korwek’s tone changed. He was on the verge of tears; his demand now a plea. Go away, he said. Don’t make me do this. ... BOOM.
The most detailed account of the brief, fatal encounter on Sept. 18, 2019, was laid out over hours in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court this week. The testimony of Korwek and Fiorenza filled gaps that the investigation of police, prosecutors and scientists couldn’t. It provided context for the final moments of Dickinson’s life and the one moment that could change Korwek’s forever.
Korwek’s trial began Monday and will continue next week, when defense attorneys and prosecutors make their final arguments to the jury. There’s no doubt about how Dickinson died or who pulled the trigger. But it’ll be up to the 12 panelists to decide whether Dickinson’s death amounts to second-degree murder, manslaughter, or an acquittal on grounds of self-defense.
Having a reasonable fear of bodily harm is part of the standard for justifying self-defense. But the level force used has to be considered reasonable. And while it’s uncommon for defendants to relinquish their right to remain silent, it’s more likely they take the stand when they’ve opted to argue self defense. Few others could convey their fear, especially in a murder case, legal scholars say.
All week, prosecutors kept things simple: Korwek shot Dickinson, who was unarmed, and he died. They said Korwek was too quick to resort to the firearm; he could’ve just hunkered down. They prodded at whether he was eager to kill.
Police would find Dickinson around 9:30 that morning. Korwek was hysterical, according to the testimony of the first officer on scene. “Please help! ... Do you know CPR? It was only birdshot,” Korwek said. But the corporal’s trauma kit was no match for the huge hole in Dickinson’s chest caused by the single shotgun blast.
The 44-year-old was pronounced dead as soon as paramedics arrived. A Maryland medical examiner ruled his death a homicide by gunshot wound.
Two months later, Korwek, a contractor with a wife and two young children, was charged with murder. Dickinson’s loved ones still grieved.
Through his statements and questions, defense attorney Peter O’Neill presented the jury every reason to believe his client was justified to kill.
O’Neill made sure doctors acknowledged Dickinson was drunk at the time — he had traces of fentanyl and cocaine in his system, too — and highlighted every piece of evidence that showed a substance abuse problem. He ensured the prosecution’s lead detective admitted Dickinson committed a host of crimes that day: driving under the influence, trespassing, making a threat of arson and burglary.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys explained the relationship between Dickinson, Korwek and Fiorenza through an array of text messages and call logs from their cell phones. From those records, they could show the jury roughly when they met, the nature of their business dealings and just when Fiorenza and Dickinson had a falling out — one that led Dickinson to Korwek’s doorstep.
A landscaper referred Korwek to Dickinson for help preparing his property to host a party in celebration of his son’s cancer treatment progress. Korwek testified they got to know each other while taking down trees and putting up a fence. He felt bad that Dickinson was down on his luck: just out of jail, he was living in a rehab facility and hadn’t much besides a handful of tools.
Korwek’s wife, Elizabeth, said she started sending Dickinson home with dinner and snacks. Korwek helped him find a new place to live and fronted him money for the security deposit and first month’s rent. When he ran out of work around the house, he brought Dickinson, a skilled carpenter, to a pier project operated by Fiorenza. He went to bat for Dickinson and Fiorenza brought him onto his team.
It didn’t last long.
Fiorenza said he caught Dickinson drinking once, twice, three times. He fired him that Thursday. But Dickinson was convinced Fiorenza owed him money. They feuded over text messages, exchanging slurs.
In the courtroom, the lawyers struggled to repeat the language the men had typed. The diatribe dragged out days. Messages and calls flooded Korwek’s phone the following Wednesday.
Korwek picked up two calls from Dickinson. He would later tell the 911 operator that Dickinson was an intelligent person but wasn’t sounding like it.
“He was irrational, almost in a manic state,” Korwek told the jury. “He said he was going to come to my house and burn it down.”
He called Fiorenza to figure out what was going on. Both testified Dickinson threatened them, though the messages did not seem to display threats. Fiorenza told Korwek to call the police. He did, and spoke to the operator calmly. He said a skinny white man, who “kind of looks like a crackhead,” was coming to his house after making threats. He said he had a shotgun, and that he was outside.
Assistant State’s Attorney Glen Neubauer aggressively questioned Korwek’s every decision that day. Instead of retrieving a shotgun from a gun safe, why didn’t Korwek just go inside and lock the doors? And why did he walk halfway down the driveway to confront Dickinson?
“If someone threatens to burn your house down, why would you go inside?” Korwek responded.
All week, prosecutors highlighted a lack of evidence that Dickinson was armed with a gun, a knife a flamethrower or an accelerant of any kind to ignite.
O’Neill pointed to Dickinson’s backpack. He said Korwek couldn’t have seen inside, where police recovered a lighter and matches. Dickinson was a heavy smoker. He said it wouldn’t have taken much for a man who’d earned the nickname “Dr. Burn” to set the house ablaze with any of the gas cans on the property, or the 500-gallon propane tank in the back. Korwek said he was scared.
Dickinson trying to get Korwek’s shotgun was proof Dickinson was intent on harming or killing his client, O’Neill said. “Was that gun capable of killing you?"
Prosecutors questioned whether Korwek wanted to use the gun. Neubauer tried to poke holes in Korwek’s story, as he was the only witness. A medical examiner testified that Dickinson was approximately four feet away when Korwek shot him, while O’Neill suggested it may have been closer.
Neubauer tested Korwek’s story. He asked where exactly inside of his garage he shot Dickinson and how he pointed the gun.
He grabbed the shotgun from the cardboard evidence box, unloaded and secured so it couldn’t shoot, and handed it to Korwek in the witness box. Neubauer told Korwek to point the gun at him like he did Dickinson, as he measured out 4 feet. Korwek said he was panicked at the time and couldn’t remember exactly how he held the gun.
“I never wanted this to happen,” he said.