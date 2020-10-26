Jury to decide if Pasadena fatal shooting was justified self-defense or murder

An Anne Arundel County jury is deliberating whether the fatal shooting of a man in Pasadena last year was a cold-blooded killing of an unarmed man or justified self-defense.
Prosecutors said 44-year-old Jeffrey Dickinson was killed by a homeowner who was eager to unleash a blast from his shotgun, rather than hunker down and wait for police to deescalate the dispute.
“Deadly force is supposed to be a last resort, not a first impulse," Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Steinhardt told the jury.
Defense attorneys for Gregory Korwek said Dickinson, who was drunk, disgruntled and had made threats, left the 41-year-old no choice but to kill.
“You don’t have to let somebody beat you up before you shoot them,” Peter O’Neill, one of Korwek’s attorneys, told the jury.
The lawyers presented their final arguments Monday, after more than a week of trial. Nobody disputes that Korwek shot and killed Dickinson Sept. 18, 2019, at Korwek’s house on Orr Court. He pleaded guilty to illegally possessing the shotgun but it’s up to the 12 panelists to decide whether the homicide amounts to second-degree murder, manslaughter, or an acquittal on grounds of self-defense.
Police found Dickinson in Korwek’s driveway on the cul-de-sac in Pasadena around 9:30 that morning. Paramedics, faced with a gaping gunshot wound, pronounced him dead. A medical examiner ruled his death a homicide by gunshot. A toxicology screening found Dickinson was under the influence of alcohol when he died, and had traces of fentanyl and cocaine in his urine.
Few facts were disputed in court. But prosecutors and defense attorneys diverged on the evidence, which left room for interpretation.
Korwek and his friend, Justin Fiorenza, were the only witnesses to the shooting. Fiorenza was on the phone with Korwek when the fatal encounter transpired in a few seconds. Their testimony filled in gaps that police, prosecutors and scientists couldn’t. They said Dickinson threatened Korwek and sped onto his property on a motor scooter before rushing at him. After warnings, Korwek fired.
Prosecutors questioned the credibility of both men’s testimony. They said Korwek had 401 days to come up with answers for every question. Still, they doubted how Korwek forgot certain facts that couldn’t be proven, like where he was in his garage when he shot Dickinson, or how he held the shotgun.
“Do you believe that?” Assistant State’s Attorney Glen Neubauer asked the jury. “If you think he lied to you once, can you believe anything that he said?"
O’Neill said his client’s testimony was truthful and that prosecutors only cast doubt because it didn’t fit their narrative.
A contractor by trade, Korwek hired Dickinson to help around his house in preparation for a party. When he ran out of work for Dickinson, Korwek recommended him to his friend Justin Fiorenza, who at the time ran a pier construction business. Fiorenza fired Dickinson, who was a carpenter, days before the fatal shooting after he caught him drinking on the job repeatedly.
Through questions and statements, O’Neill raised doubts about Dickinson’s character. He said Dickinson had a substance abuse problem, spent time in jail and was a deadbeat dad. O’Neill said he was irrational the morning he died; Korwek described Dickinson as manic that morning.
Jeffrey Dickinson’s father testified his son was a loving person who cared deeply about his own son. He was at times described by others as smart, funny and endearing. Prosecutors showed a picture of Dickinson looking healthy and happy with his young son, a photo that stood in stark contrast from the picture other witnesses painted of an emaciated man with rotting teeth.
“When you’re back there, please don’t forget about Jeffrey Dickinson,” Neubauer told the jury before they began deliberations. “He’s important, too.”
Text messages between the men showed Dickinson thought Fiorenza owed him money, a notion Fiorenza disputed. They engaged in derogatory diatribe over text for about five days. Then, Dickinson turned his attention to Korwek. He ignored Korwek’s demands that he stay away from his house.
Korwek called 911 twice on the day of the shooting. Once before he fired and once after. Recordings of the calls were played in court. Before the shooting Korwek was calm. He told the operator Dickinson threatened to burn his house. Afterward, he was hysterical. He told another operator he’d shot Dickinson, who’d charged him while police were on the way.
Prosecutors said the first 911 call proved Korwek wasn’t afraid and had manufactured much of the story he told from the witness stand about various threats.
O’Neill said the 911 tapes proved his client was fearful. He said that the calls proved Korwek didn’t change his account of what happened.
Korwek told Dickinson he wasn’t welcome at his house. He testified he thought Dickinson was going to kill him after threatening to burn his house and hurt his mother-in-law. He called the police, who dispatched an officer, and told the operator he was armed. He told Dickinson he’d called the police and said they could talk about things once he’d calmed down.
But then he heard Dickinson’s scooter drive into his neighborhood; Korwek walked halfway down his driveway and yelled for him to go away. Dickinson raced up the driveway as Korwek retreated into his garage. He ditched the scooter, a gift from Korwek, 18 inches from the garage threshold and charged Korwek, who pleaded for him to stop. Dickinson cursed at Korwek to give him the gun, Korwek fired.
Having a reasonable fear of bodily harm is part of the standard for justifying self-defense. But the level of force used has to be considered reasonable.
Throughout the trial, prosecutors highlighted that Dickinson was unarmed. They said Korwek knew it too, pointing to one of the last texts Dickinson sent: “You want to shoot me, huh? Okay. No threats of violence. I’m coming unarmed.”
O’Neill talked up the lighters and matches found, which prosecutors dismissed as signs of his heavy smoking habit, as tools to ignite the propane tank and gas cans on Korwek’s property. Further support Korwek’s fear being reasonable, O’Neill said, was Dickinson was going for the gun.
“Guess what ladies and gentleman, that rifle is a weapon and it’s loaded,” O’Neill said.
Steinhardt said Korwek became the aggressor when he retrieved the shotgun from his safe, and when he went halfway down the driveway to confront Dickinson. For self defense, “you have to be on defense, not on offense," Steinhardt said.
“This is not a justifiable killing," he added. “It’s murder."