Arrested: Gregory Richard Korwek, DOB: 9/6/1979, 1400 block of Orr Court, Pasadena, MD 21122. Charges: Murder-Second Degree, Manslaughter, Firearm Use/Fel-Viol Crime, CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana (6 Cts.), Rfl/Shotgn Poss-Disqual, Rifle/Shot-Poss W/Fel Conv. After a thorough examination of the evidence and coordination with the State’s Attorney’s Office charges were placed against Gregory Korwek for the murder of Jeffrey Dickinson. On Thursday, December 12, 2019 Gregory Korwek turned himself in to Homicide detectives without incident. Gregory Korwek was charged in regards to the murder of Mr. Dickinson with Second Degree Murder, Manslaughter, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, six counts of CDS Possession, and being a Prohibited Possessor. He is currently incarcerated at the Anne Arundel County Jennifer Road Detention Center on a no bond status. (Anne Arundel County Police Department)