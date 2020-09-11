Southern High JV soccer coach charged with assault after police say he tried to kiss a player

Police have charged an Anne Arundel County Public Schools soccer coach with misdemeanor assault Friday after he allegedly tried to kiss one of his players after practice.
Kevin Lyons, 52, who worked as the junior varsity girls soccer coach at Southern High, was charged with second-degree assault one day after the incident at South River High School in Edgewater.
Bob Mosier, a spokesman for county schools, said Lyons' contract would be terminated. County school athletics have been suspended this fall because of the coronavirus, and Mosier said the incident at South River was not a school practice session.
Anne Arundel County police said officers met a teenage girl at about 8:42 a.m. at the school on Central Avenue. She later told investigators with the department’s Child Abuse Unit that she started a practice organized by the coach at 7 a.m. at the school.
After it ended around 8 a.m., the girl said she was seated in her car as Lyons talked to her while standing in the open doorway. At one point, he said, “Hey” and as the girl turned in his direction he tried to kiss her, police said.
The girl told police she turned away and he kissed her cheek. Lyons then said “no” at which time the girl responded, “no,” police said.
He walked back to his car but returned a short time later, saying, “Let’s not make a big deal about this,” the girl told police.
Detectives obtained digital evidence and conducted numerous interviews. Lyons was charged on a criminal summons with the second-degree assault.
Lyons is not represented by an attorney in court records and could not be reached for comment at his home.
“He doesn’t work for us anymore,” Mosier said. “Period.”
Latest Crime
Police asked that anyone with information about the incident or others contact the Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. Callers can remain anonymous by calling the tip line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.