Annapolis man sentenced 25 years for involvement in fatal robbery

A 22-year-old Annapolis man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday for his role in an October 2021 robbery that left a Baltimore man dead.

After entering an Alford plea to first-degree murder in August, Kenon Jamal Jackson Jr. was handed the charge’s mandatory life sentence, though all but 25 years were suspended. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but rather an acknowledgement that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict. In terms of punishment, it carries the same weight as a guilty plea.

Jackson is one of three defendants facing murder charges for the Pleasant Street shooting of Cornell Young, a 22-year-old from Baltimore who was killed during a daytime robbery. Jackson’s involvement did not include him holding a weapon, a factor Anne Arundel Circuit Judge J. Michael Wachs said he considered in the sentencing.

Jackson’s sentencing comes one week after Angelo Harrod was found guilty in the shooting death of Michelle Cummings, a Naval Academy mother who was killed by a stray bullet police say was fired on Pleasant Street.

The defendant accused of firing the gun, Shammond Vonzell Taylor, 24, has a trial set to begin Jan. 30.

The third defendant, Jaonte Coates, 32, entered an Alford plea to first-degree murder in November. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24.

Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Steinhardt made reference to a surveillance video capturing the 30-minute timeline preceding and involving the robbery. Though the footage was not shown in court, Steinhardt explained that Young and another man pulled into a parking lot on Pleasant Street at about 1 p.m. Oct. 14. Getting out of the car, Young hugged Jackson—”displaying familiarity,” prosecutors said—before Taylor pointed a gun at Young. A struggle over a backpack ensued, during which the Baltimore resident jumped on his attackers and was shot several times. He later died of his injuries.

During the hearing, the robbery was described by nearly all parties—members of Young and Jackson’s families, Wachs, Steinhardt, defense attorney Lewyn S. Garrett, and even Jackson himself addressing the judge—as senseless.

“My son’s supposed to be off to Penn State, not a penitentiary,” said Tikura Hogan, the defendant’s mother. “This is two families destroyed.”

Courtny Young, Cornell Young’s father, told the judge of the last time he saw his son, on Oct. 13, Cornell’s birthday and the day before he died. The father described a visit of laughter, affection and affirmation, which has since become a source of comfort. But in outlining the pains of the next day, he said he was both angered and “deeply saddened” at the cycle of violence he’s long witnessed.

“It’s just getting ridiculous,” Young said.

But returning to his faith, which he said guided him through an abusive childhood and allowed him to persevere when raising Cornell, the father explained the only cure to the “cancer” of anger was forgiveness. Courtny Young said he forgave the defendant, telling Jackson to take advantage of his time in prison to “think and pray.”

Wachs explained that because Jackson’s was an act of violence, he will have to serve at least half of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

“This is one of the most devastating cases I can think of, and I’ve been a judge for 23 years now,” Wachs said before handing down the sentence. Acknowledging that he and the defendant graduated from the same high school, Annapolis High School, the judge empathized with Jackson’s struggles during the pandemic—when family said he lost his job and started “hanging out with the wrong people”—but said individuals are ultimately responsible for their own decisions.

“I don’t know how you end up in a place like this,” he said. “I just don’t.”