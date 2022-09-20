Juvenile pedestrian struck by vehicle in Odenton, taken to area hospital as precaution

A juvenile pedestrian was struck by a car while crossing the road Tuesday morning in Odenton, Anne Arundel County Police said.

The juvenile was struck around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard, suffering non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, said Cpl. Christopher Anderson, a police spokesperson.

The driver remained at the scene, Anderson said. A crossing guard had been working at the intersection until about 7:50 a.m., he said. The location of the incident occurred about a half mile from Seven Oaks Elementary School.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.