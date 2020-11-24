Plea hearing scheduled for Pasadena man who allegedly killed one person, shot two Anne Arundel detectives during manhunt

A plea hearing is scheduled for a Pasadena man who authorities say killed a 44-year-old man in Glen Burnie and shot two Anne Arundel County police detectives attempting to arrest him for the alleged homicide.
The shootings sparked a 16-hour manhunt for the arrest of Joseph Robert Mitchell Willis. Police officers had chased the 22-year-old onto a peninsula but he escaped into the Stony Beach neighborhood after he crashed his car and hid for hours. Scores of heavily armed law enforcement locked down the community, as police helicopters and boats patrolled possible escape routes.
Police caught Willis on Feb. 7 after finding him holed-up in a drug den. They said he confessed to fatally shooting Christopher Lawrence Jones three days earlier and to shooting two officers as he avoided authorities during a mad dash. Detectives Scott Ballard and Ian Preece survived the shootings, but were seriously injured. The charges for Willis just kept coming, culminating in a 25-count indictment in March.
Willis is expected to appear in an Annapolis courtroom Tuesday afternoon for a plea. At least three of the crimes he’s charged with carry the possibility of a life sentence each.
The young man had already hinted at such outcome when he penned a letter to Circuit Judge Michael Wachs in July from the county’s Jennifer Road Detention Center. Willis wrote that he was remorseful for his actions — he said thoughts of what he did haunt him at night — and acknowledged what he described as a dominant drug addiction. He asked for a chance at future release and counseling while incarcerated.
“I’m willing to take a plea to my charges as long as I get some type of program to help me with my mental health and drug rehabilitation,” Willis wrote.
Willis was asking to be considered for the Patuxent Youth Program. A judge can recommend an eligible person for the program at sentencing, at which point the state’s Department of Safety and Corrections conducts a thorough evaluation to decide if the inmate is a good fit for the program run out of the Patuxent Institution in Jessup.
The crime spree began in the evening of Feb. 2, when neighbors police learned a guy going by “Joe” showed up to the residence of Jones, a quiet man who rarely hosted house guests. Jones’ roommate told police he saw “Joe” leave two days later. The roommate left for work the next morning and returned to find Jones’ car missing and Jones’ body downstairs.
Police said Jones, remembered by his mother as a gentle soul, died from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a homicide. They identified Willis as a suspect quickly, later confirming his presence at the murder scene with finger prints during a search.
Police officers saw a man who fit “Joe’s” description driving Jones’ Toyota Camry around 11 p.m. Feb. 5 near the Royal Farms on Fort Smallwood Road. It was Willis. They pulled him over near the county-city line. But as Ballard approached they said the driver opened fire.
Ballard, a police veteran of 22 years, was struck in the upper body. He was in critical condition, but police leaders lauded his courage because he managed to drive himself to a convenience store to call for help.
Police pursued Willis into Stony Beach. He crashed the Camry into parked cars and shot Preece, after the 13-year police veteran T-boned Willis’ car to subdue him. Preece was hit in his upper body.
Sgt. Kam Cooke, a police department spokesperson, said the detectives are healing well, with the support of the department.
“Both of them are on a great road to recovery,” Cooke said.
Willis fled on foot into the neighborhood. Detectives dredged databases for clues and learned of Willis’ connections in the community.
Equipped with a warrant, armed police on Feb. 6 stormed into a residence in the 1300 block of Riverbank Court. Inside, they found Willis and a stash of drugs.
The search led to the arrests of three others, who, despite pleas from then police chief Timothy Altomare about holding accountable the people who harbored a fugitive, have only been charged with drug offenses.
And charges against Zachary and Shawn Taylor, 24 and 22, were indefinitely postponed. Meanwhile, Mechelle Antoinette Fisher, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of simple drug possession. A judge suspended all of her two-year jail sentence, tacking on two years of supervised probation. If she balks at the terms of her probation, she could face the suspended jail time.
Attorney Peter O’Neill, who represented the older Taylor, said the evidence would’ve shown the drugs did not belong to his client. The younger Taylor was represented by attorney John Robinson, who could not immediately be reached for comment. Fisher was represented by a public defender, who could not immediately be reached.