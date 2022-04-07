Witness: Suspect discussed Glen Burnie pool party killing while in jail

A former jailhouse friend of a murder suspect told jurors Thursday afternoon that while incarcerated, his past acquaintance had discussed his involvement in a fatal shooting.

Prosecutors continued to call witnesses Thursday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court in a case arising from the shooting death of 29-year-old James Antonio Diggs IV, who was gunned down in July 2019 at a Glen Burnie pool party.

Anne Arundel County Police have maintained that Jacovi Devaughn Johnson, now 24, was arriving at the pool party in a rented car with a passenger, Dion Isom Sanders, 23, of Glen Burnie, when the vehicle clipped Diggs’ leg.

Diggs lashed out and smashed the windshield of the car, police said. Then, Johnson fired several rounds at Diggs, who was later declared dead, police say.

A security guard at a nearby apartment complex told police he had retrieved a handgun that someone had seen thrown into bushes near the development, according to charging papers. While police spoke with the security guard, Sanders came to the bushes, presumably to retrieve the gun, police said.

Sanders was arrested on weapons offenses and later released. He is scheduled to testify in the case on Friday, part of an agreement he made with prosecutors in 2020 when he pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the murder and to another home invasion case. After he testifies in Johnson’s case, prosecutors have agreed to a 50-year sentence for Sanders in the two cases. Under the deal, he would serve 16 years in prison with the remaining 34 years suspended. He faced a maximum of 105 years behind bars.

On Thursday, another witness bound by a plea agreement with prosecutors testified, telling jurors that Johnson had spoken to him about the murder case multiple times while they were incarcerated together.

Rashard Williams said he became close with Johnson when he was transferred to the Jennifer Road Detention Center, and Johnson had told him the details of his case. Williams agreed to testify in the murder trial in exchange for a Baltimore County armed robbery charge being dropped and for the possibility of lighter sentence in a case in which he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.

“He told me about the pool party,” Williams said in court. He said Johnson, his former workout partner, had told him he “got out of the car and started shooting” after Diggs had shattered his windshield.

The two had also discussed possible defenses for their respective cases, Williams said, noting that Johnson had said it “couldn’t be proved” that he had been the shooter, because surveillance footage made it unclear who fired at Diggs.

Since his arrest in 2019, Johnson has repeatedly maintained that he was not the killer, even writing to Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge Michael Wachs, who is presiding over the case, that investigators had overlooked the true shooter. Johnson’s family defended his character at his initial bail review, when his grandmother said that he “is not a violent person” and “wouldn’t pick up a gun.”

The trial is scheduled to conclude April 14. Johnson is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault, as well as several other misdemeanor offenses.