Drug detectives arrested a Pasadena man Friday after searching his home and finding thousands of dollars worth of cocaine, Anne Arundel County police said.
Police said they charged John Matthew Garrison, of the 7900 block of Whites Cove Road, with two counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs and three counts of possession of drugs other than marijuana.
The 55-year-old’s case had not yet appeared in online court records Friday morning. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.
Narcotics detectives with the department’s Eastern District Station in Pasadena began investigating after they received information about potential drug distribution on Garrison’s block, police said.
Police said that investigation concluded Friday morning with a search warrant at Garrison’s residence. Investigators uncovered more than 70 grams of cocaine, two gel capsules of heroin or fentanyl and two pills of Alprazolam, which is more commonly known by the brand name Xanax.
Detectives estimated the street value of the drugs to be approximately $7,000, police said. They also found $756 in cash and packaging materials.