Former Jessup inmate indicted on attempted murder charges for ‘21 prison stabbing

A former Maryland Correctional Institute inmate is facing attempted murder charges following a stabbing last year that sent a fellow Jessup inmate to a local hospital.

Marlon Clacken, 21, has since moved to the maximum-security North Branch Correctional Institution in Cumberland to serve out his current sentence following the March 2021 stabbing where prison investigators said correctional officers saw him stabbing a fellow inmate, 38-year-old Craig Parker.

Charging papers say correctional officers heard a cry for help coming from a cell, where they witnessed Clacken stabbing Parker “multiple times with an unknown weapon.”

Clacken then passed the weapon under the cell door, and another inmate flushed it down a toilet, corrections investigators wrote in charging papers.

Clacken, of Hyattsville, is currently incarcerated for a first-degree assault conviction. Parker, of Baltimore, is serving a sentence for acting as an accessory to murder.

More than a year since the incident, an Anne Arundel County grand jury handed down an indictment against Clacken on May 6, charging him with attempted first- and second-degree murder as well as assault and contraband charges.

Clacken did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Parker was transported to Baltimore-Washington Medical Center with stab wounds, and received five stitches, charging papers say.

He was released from the hospital soon after the incident and is serving his sentence at Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland, according to corrections department records.