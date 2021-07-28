xml:space="preserve">
At least 11 shots fired in Jessup Dorsey Park in Hanover, police said

Lilly Price
By
Capital Gazette
Jul 28, 2021 12:41 PM

Anne Arundel County police located 11 shell casings in the parking lot of Jessup Dorsey Park in Hanover around 3 a.m. Wednesday after responding to a call for shots fired.

A tree in the park located on the 7400 block of Race Road was marked by bullet damage. A witness told police they heard around six gunshots and saw a white Nissan Altima leave the parking lot and turn left onto Race Road immediately after the shots were fired.

Western District detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

