Anne Arundel jail employee faces sex offense charges after police say he touched inmate inappropriately

A Jennifer Road Detention Center officer was arrested Sunday after investigators said he groped a female inmate.

Joseph Oluwafemi Osiberu, 41, of Upper Marlboro, was arrested for misdemeanor charges, which stem from a female inmate’s report that he had touched her genitals without consent. Osiberu was released after posting $550 bail Monday.

Advertisement

Charging papers say Anne Arundel County Police investigators watched surveillance footage that showed the 21-year-old woman exposed her buttocks while in her cell, and Osiberu reached in through a opening in the cell’s door, making hand-to-skin contact before walking away.

Osiberu was in uniform at the time, police said, noting he was in a position of authority over her during the incident.

Advertisement

The woman told police that Osiberu had earlier “told her she was beautiful,” charging papers say. She said the physical contact was not consensual.

Osiberu is being represented by the Office of the Public Defender. He is charged with fourth-degree sex offense and committing a sexual offense against an inmate, as well as second-degree assault and second-degree assault involving a correctional officer.

He resigned from the detention center Sunday, a representative from the Anne Arundel County Department of Detention Facilities’ administrative office said.